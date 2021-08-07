$3.49 EPS Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings per share of $3.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80. D.R. Horton posted earnings per share of $2.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $16.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.70. 1,762,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,763. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

