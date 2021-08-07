$3.62 EPS Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.92. Pool reported earnings per share of $2.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $13.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $14.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $15.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $481.09. 147,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool has a 52-week low of $285.92 and a 52-week high of $495.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $457.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total value of $1,582,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,692,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

