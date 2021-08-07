$3.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to announce $3.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the highest is $3.77 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $15.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.43 billion to $15.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.29 billion to $16.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 204,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.47. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

