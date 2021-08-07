3,041 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.