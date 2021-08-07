3,092 Shares in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $87.24 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.36.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,799,340 shares of company stock valued at $552,325,312. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.91.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.