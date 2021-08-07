40,254 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.0% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.