42,477 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 1.5% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 296.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of VPL stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $82.44. 268,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,894. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.71.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.