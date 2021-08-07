4,285 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,849,000 after buying an additional 322,899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EPR Properties by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in EPR Properties by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EPR Properties by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 103,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $50.57 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.48.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

