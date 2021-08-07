$447.68 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce sales of $447.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440.10 million and the highest is $452.90 million. NICE posted sales of $412.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 15.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 8.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NICE by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NICE traded down $7.96 on Wednesday, reaching $274.08. 320,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a twelve month low of $209.26 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

