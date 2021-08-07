$5.18 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report $5.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.73 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $25.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $22.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.04 million to $25.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.85 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of MEIP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 357,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,039. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $313.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after buying an additional 474,569 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after buying an additional 1,116,637 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 2,585,660 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $6,729,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 193,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

