$5.23 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post $5.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.18 billion and the highest is $5.30 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $6.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $21.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $22.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SNX. Raymond James upped their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $508,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.70. 174,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.78. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.