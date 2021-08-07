506 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.05.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $497.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $466.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

