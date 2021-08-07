6,574 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 196.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

