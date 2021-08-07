8,050 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $9,402,198.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $896,544.42. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,696 shares of company stock worth $45,699,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $63.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.94. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.32.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIGC. Truist Securities cut their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

