88mph (MPH) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for $52.54 or 0.00121231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market cap of $19.57 million and $664,646.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00055274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.47 or 0.00861745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00099709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00040883 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,566 coins and its circulating supply is 372,527 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.