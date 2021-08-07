8PAY Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.08 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $202,591.13 and $2.08 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00143255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00156578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,336.36 or 0.99902676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.57 or 0.00801204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

