9,668 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 18.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 58,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 38.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 750,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 206,713 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 340,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $46,153 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

