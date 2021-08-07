AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.11. 1,093,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,710. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $52.17.

