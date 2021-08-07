AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 446,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,821,000 after purchasing an additional 103,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.87. 673,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,197. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

