AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 355 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.92. 243,473 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.57.

