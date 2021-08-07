AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Reduced by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 67,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in AbbVie by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 68,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 330,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

