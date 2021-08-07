Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abcam has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABCM opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 97.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $29,220,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 23.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,574,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 297,320 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 15.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,069,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 144,236 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 43.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 437,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 132,976 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 9.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,152,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 95,648 shares during the period. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

