Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £331.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 1 year low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a GBX 1.21 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

