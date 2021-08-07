Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PALL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,098,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of PALL stock opened at $245.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.89. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $196.81 and a 52-week high of $280.76.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.