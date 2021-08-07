Abyss Price Tops $0.0304 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $288,774.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.15 or 0.00882185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00100310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00041697 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.