Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 83,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,211. The firm has a market cap of $430.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $17.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $56,128.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,511. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $169,432.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

