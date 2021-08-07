Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AXDX stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 83,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,211. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $430.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 29,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $272,108.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $56,128.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $454,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

