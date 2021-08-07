Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Accor SA (EPA:AC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €29.31 ($34.48). Accor shares last traded at €28.50 ($33.53), with a volume of 1,248,641 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is €31.88.

Accor Company Profile (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

