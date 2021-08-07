Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

ACHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ACHL stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). Research analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

