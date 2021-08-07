ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. 511,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,104. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $1,440,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

