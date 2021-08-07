ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. 511,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,104. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $1,440,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.