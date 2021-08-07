Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

AYI opened at $178.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

