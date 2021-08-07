adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €315.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €315.31 ($370.96).

ADS stock traded down €5.45 ($6.41) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €310.55 ($365.35). The stock had a trading volume of 583,472 shares. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €306.47.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

