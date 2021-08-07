adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.00. The stock had a trading volume of 67,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,926. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $145.18 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.41.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 90.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in adidas in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in adidas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

