adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.00. The stock had a trading volume of 67,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,926. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $145.18 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.41.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 90.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in adidas in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in adidas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
