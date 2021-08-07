Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Advanced Drainage Systems has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:WMS opened at $115.72 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $124.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

