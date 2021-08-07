Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.84 million.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.19. 210,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.77. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.78.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

