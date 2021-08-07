Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

AEIS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.77. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

