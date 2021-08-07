Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $909,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 47.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PJT. JMP Securities raised their target price on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE:PJT opened at $79.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.94. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

