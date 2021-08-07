Advisory Services Network LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $485.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,067 shares of company stock worth $9,961,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

