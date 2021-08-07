Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $27.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.