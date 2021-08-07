Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 1,882.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $18.96 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45.

