Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 575 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 179,445 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,186,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 102,638 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,240,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 271,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

PFM stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.