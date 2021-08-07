Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $530,000 Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 66,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UWMC opened at $7.44 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UWMC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus began coverage on UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

