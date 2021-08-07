aelf Price Hits $0.28 (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $150.75 million and approximately $21.93 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00055531 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00088506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.44 or 0.00867525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00100421 BTC.

About aelf

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.