Aemetis (AMTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Aemetis to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. On average, analysts expect Aemetis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $293.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.15.
About Aemetis
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.
