Aemetis (AMTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Aemetis to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. On average, analysts expect Aemetis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $293.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

