Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,560 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

SPHB stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.56. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.