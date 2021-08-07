Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after buying an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares during the period.

VGT opened at $416.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.18 and a fifty-two week high of $417.32.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

