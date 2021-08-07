Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $289,000 in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.63. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $33.68.

