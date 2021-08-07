Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 8.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 19.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 295,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 49,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRM stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.12.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,855,474.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,182 shares of company stock worth $3,349,929 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

