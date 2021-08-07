Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 615 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,292 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after buying an additional 1,503,821 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,853,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,046.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $127.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $174.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.85.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

