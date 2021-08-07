Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $182,000 Position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LCNB by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after buying an additional 71,937 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LCNB by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $232.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.92. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 26.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

In related news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,798 shares in the company, valued at $149,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

